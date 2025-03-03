Norfolk Casino announces hiring of general manager

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Casino has named Ron Bailey as its general manager.

Bailey has more than 25 years of casino gaming experience and comes to Norfolk from a casino near Philadelphia.

“I think there's a place for everyone at this property. And that's why, you know, the development is in such going up to $750 million,” he told WTKR News 3 in an interview.

That development is a partnership with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming Corporation. A temporary casino is set to open at the site later this year before the permanent one opens in late 2027.

In an interview, WTKR News 3 touched on several key topics about the casino with Bailey – including safety.

“We work with a great security team. We work with local law enforcement, but our casinos are very safe, and we fully anticipate this would be a safe experience for our customers as well,” he said.

One of the impacts people are feeling first is parking around Harbor Park, which is impacting Amtrak riders and will impact Tides fans. Amtrak riders can now park across the street.

“For our customers that are coming to the transitional casino, we will shuttle them from parking right up to the casino entrance,” Bailey said. “As far as the parking for the Tides, I know that's something that the city, along with the Tides, are working through, and I hope to hear something from them soon.”

A Norfolk city spokesperson says more details on the parking plans for the baseball season will be announced soon.

Bailey is anticipating hiring around 800 people to work at the casino and says it'll have a more resort feel to it – attracting tourists as well as people who live here. It will join Portsmouth's Rivers Casino in the market.

“There's room for everybody. You know, there's definitely a demand for an additional casino in this market,” Bailey said.