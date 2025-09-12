Norfolk casino hiring full-time, part-time positions for 'Interim Gaming Hall'

NORFOLK, Va. — Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe are now hiring for their "Interim Gaming Hall," with the promise that these jobs will transfer over to the permanent Norfolk casino.

They want to fill full-time and part-time positions at the temporary casino, according to Boyd Gaming. Among these positions are security officers, slot attendants, cage cashiers and more.

The corporation says these positions will transfer over to the $750 million casino resort in Norfolk that is expected to open in 2027.

Norfolk casino operator gives $1M to NSU to develop gaming management program

“We are looking for people who want to grow with us, who value teamwork, and who want to work for a company that values their skills and contributions,” said Ron Bailey, vice president and general manager of the forthcoming casino. “Boyd Gaming has a long history of offering our team members rewarding careers, including competitive pay and a full benefits package.”

The interim hall is set to open in November 2025. It is called a "sneak peek of the exciting gaming experience," according to Bailey.

The interim hall is near the site of the main casino structure, with a single gaming floor, food and beverages. There will be 130 slot machines at the interim hall.

To apply for the open positions, click here.