Norfolk casino project leaders to break ground at the end of October

NORFOLK, Va. — After years of planning, Norfolk casino project leaders say they will officially break ground on October 30.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming, the developers of the proposed Headwaters Resort & Casino, say the groundbreaking ceremony will take place near Harbor Park.

Watch previous coverage: Should smoking be banned at Norfolk's proposed casino?

Should smoking be banned at Norfolk's proposed casino?

The announcement comes a week after Norfolk city council members approved the casino's design in a 7-1 vote, allowing construction to move forward.

News 3 has been following developments on the project for years: Casino construction was approved by Norfolk voters back in 2020 with a 2025 deadline.

Watch previous coverage: Pamunkey Chief has 'absolute confidence' Norfolk casino project will be built

Pamunkey Chief has 'absolute confidence' Norfolk casino project will be built

Project developers have shared their enthusiasm with us about bringing the casino and resort to the Mermaid City.

"We feel very comfortable and we're just excited to be able to bring the project to fruition for the city and the Commonwealth and the Tribe," Pamunkey Indian Tribe Chief Robert Gray previously told News 3.

The proposal includes plans for 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, eight restaurants, and a 1,300-spot parking garage. The resort and casino will sit on six acres of land next to Harbor Park.