Norfolk church, nonprofits team up to feed neighbors ahead of Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. — As Thanksgiving approaches, members of New Calvary Baptist Church and local nonprofits in Norfolk are joining forces to support neighbors facing food insecurity.

On Monday evening, volunteers from New Calvary Baptist Church, In the Gap Inc., and Mercy Chefs served free hot meals for families and anyone looking for a warm dinner. Their work is hands-on, urgent, and heartfelt.

“We want to make sure that we make ourselves accessible to those individuals. We know that some people were furloughed, some have had their benefits cut, and this gives them an opportunity to get a nice, healthy, free hot meal," said Darlene Baxter, co-founder of In the Gap Inc.

Baxter emphasized the organization’s mission.

“Our goal is to try to reduce the food insecurity rate. More importantly, we are a mobile unit that goes in the heart of the community where the people are. Everybody doesn’t have transportation; everybody doesn’t have the means to get in a car and go to a grocery store. We love catering to seniors because we know that they’re the ones who need it quite a bit. We want to make sure that we give them the things that they need to survive and to be healthy," Baxter said.

With help from organizations like Mercy Chefs and dedicated volunteers, In the Gap Inc. provides ongoing resources and meals for children, seniors, and families going through tough times.

“We do food distributions on a weekly basis in various communities. If someone has an emergency and says, ‘Hey, I don’t have any food and I need something,’ we’ll do deliveries to those individuals to make sure that they get fed,” Baxter said.

The spirit of community runs just as deep at New Calvary Baptist Church. “We call ourselves a life-giving church. We reach out to the community every chance we get, whether it be food, clothing, or getting kids back to school, providing those needs that we see are really needed in our community regularly," said Cassandra Small, the first lady of New Calvary Baptist.

Small stressed the importance of consistent support.

“So it’s really important that the community, especially this time of year, knows that there are people standing in the gap for them, wanting to reach out and connect and provide the things that they may be lacking right now in these times," Small said.

She also shared the church’s values: “Our LIFE stands for liberation, inclusion, faith, and empowerment. We want our community to be empowered, and we want our community to know that they're loved because where we sit, we have everything here that they need.”

New Calvary Baptist Church will give out Thanksgiving baskets to the community on Monday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“All are welcome,” Small said. “Not only will you receive a basket, you’ll receive love and a helping hand.”

For more information on how to get involved or access resources, visit New Calvary Baptist Church at 800 East Virginia Beach Boulevard.