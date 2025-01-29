Norfolk city council approves measure to enhance Carnival Cruise operations

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders have approved a measure that will impact Carnival Cruise vacations departing from the city.

The council voted in favor of a first amendment to the cruise ship operating agreement, which allows for necessary upgrades to Norfolk's cruise terminal.

These improvements are designed to better support passengers as year-round cruise departures are expected to resume from Norfolk later this year.

Officials estimate that the upgrades, combined with the return of cruises, could generate approximately $19 million in economic activity annually for the city.