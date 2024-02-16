Norfolk crews battle house fire on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk fire crews are on scene of a residential fire on Granby Street in the East Belvedere neighborhood.

There has been no confirmed information about the state of the residence or any occupants, but video from the scene shows large flames and smoke billowing out from the structure above the trees.

A news release from the city of Norfolk said the fire started in the house's attached garage.

The call came in at 7:43 a.m., according to the PulsePoint tracking application. As of 8:40, the fire was still active, city officials said.

Multiple fire trucks were on scene when our photojournalist was there, and traffic along Granby Street was impeded.

We'll update this story as we learn more.