Norfolk cuts dispatcher shortage in half, addresses 911 wait times

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s E-911 Center has a goal to hire more dispatchers which could lead to shorter wait times.

Last year, News 3 told you the department was short 26 dispatchers. While they've been able to nearly cut that number in half, we're following through on the city's retention and recruiting efforts.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk takes step to help address 911 dispatcher shortage

Norfolk takes step to help address shortage of 911 dispatchers

"Our vacancy rates are coming down. We’re between 14 and 16 vacancies right now," Steven Summerlin, a supervisor with the Norfolk E-911 division said.

When it comes to staffing Summerlin says there are usually three call takers on the phones taking 911 calls during a shift, while dispatchers focus on sending first responders to emergencies.

Sometimes Summerlin says there are more 911 calls than there are 911 call takers to answer them.

That was the case during an apartment fire on Sewells Point Road a week ago. News 3 spoke to Gabriel Journey, a Navy sailor who initially called 9-1-1 for help but was forced to rescue residents himself after experiencing a long wait on the phone.

Watch related coverage: At least 32 people displaced after apartment fire breaks out in Norfolk

At least 32 people displaced after apartment fire breaks out in Norfolk

"I immediately called 911. We were on hold for about 10 minutes. I climbed the side of the building and we pulled out an elderly lady and her disabled son," Journey said.

Summerlin says dispatchers were on the phone with people involved in the fire. That’s why journey was waiting several minutes to speak to a 911 call taker.

"I can completely understand why that forth or fifth person who made those phone calls and they haven’t spoken to anyone. They are probably in fear. I get they're going to be upset by that," Summerlin said.

Watch related coverage: Life-saving tips from 911 dispatchers when reporting an emergency

Life-saving tips from 911 dispatchers when reporting an emergency

Right now, 911 dispatch centers across the country are working to bounce back from a shortage in recent years. According to 911.gov, the average vacancy rate in 911 centers across America was about 25 percent between 2019 and 2022. Summerlin says it's partly because of the difficulties that come with the job.

"It’s the environment we’re in, most of us work 12-hour shifts. It’s a tough job for 12 hours," Summerlin said.

Many former dispatchers and 911 call takers reported leaving the profession due to the stresses of the job and wages, according to 911.gov.

Watch related coverage: Why Virginia Beach responders say "3 words" could save your life

Why Virginia Beach responders say "3 words" could save your life

"Some people don’t feel that the compensation, the hours, working on Thanksgiving instead of being with their family is just not worth it," Summerlin said.

If you’re ever experiencing long 911 wait times over the phone, you can always text your emergency to 911.

Norfolk’s 911 division is hiring. The starting salary is around $41,775. If you are hired, you can receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.