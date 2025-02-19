Norfolk gang member sentenced to 7 years in connection to 2023 shooting near NSU

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk gang member was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday in connection to shooting and injuring a man near Norfolk State University, according to commonwealth's attorney.

Tashon Infinite Moton, 25, shot a man from another gang at a strip mall near the intersection of Brambleton and Marshall Ave, says the commonwealth's attorney.

Footage acquired from the scene shows Morton waiting behind another car, before opening fire on the victim using a handgun with an extended magazine.

The other man returned fire, and then both men exited the scene before Norfolk police and Norfolk State University police arrived, says the commonwealth's attorney.

The police were able to identify Morton due to bullet casings, footage from the incident, and witnesses who called 911.

Morton would enter a plea deal in December 2024, where he was charged with: malicious wounding, carrying a concealed weapon, maliciously shooting into a vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

While being held in jail he was found to have illegal drugs, and was charged with additional felonies.

“The identification, arrest, prosecution, and conviction of Mr. Moton show what is possible when witness cooperation, the responsible use of technology, and solid police work give us as prosecutors the tools to secure a conviction and appropriate sentence in court,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. We will continue to focus our office’s resources on those who engage in violence, especially gang violence, in our city."