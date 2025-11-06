Norfolk grandma pleads guilty to giving antipsychotic medication to infant, causing overdose death

NORFOLK, Va. — A 51-year-old woman charged in the 2024 death of her three-month-old granddaughter has pleaded guilty, according to Norfolk prosecutors.

Alvetta Haskins pleaded guilty to felony homicide on Oct. 30. She was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was amended under an agreement to enter a guilty plea, prosecutors said.

At about 12:20 a.m. on April 22, officers responded to the 100 block of Suburban Parkway in Norfolk after a report of an unresponsive infant, police said. First responders brought the baby to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Watch previous coverage: Grandma charged with murder in death of 3-month granddaughter in April 2024

Grandma charged with murder in death of 3-month granddaughter in April 2024

The baby's manner of death was initially undetermined. However, an autopsy revealed the baby died from an overdose of Seroquel, a medication prescribed to Haskins that is used to treat mood disorders.

Prosecutors say Haskins mixed her prescription antipsychotic medication and cough syrup into her granddaughter's baby bottle before feeding it to her. The intent of this action is not clear, although prosecutors say "it appears that she did so to quiet the baby."

“Ms. Haskins did something incredibly dangerous: give antipsychotic medication to a three-month-old baby. Babies are not adults, and they should never be given prescription medication except by a doctor’s order,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

Haskins' sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2026.