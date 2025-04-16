Norfolk group advocates for eco-friendly streetlighting

NORFOLK, Va. — Mary Frances Bellman, of Norfolk, and a member of Citizens for Responsible Lighting, knows firsthand the annoyance caused by intense street lighting.

"My husband and I woke up one night to uber bright lights shining into our bedroom window," she shared with WTKR News 3 reporter Jay Greene.

Bellman's organization aims to promote outdoor lighting that is environmentally friendly and compatible with human health.

Bellman explains the importance of using warmer LED lights: "You can have an LED that is amber in color, and you can have an LED that is a super, super blue, white... for human health, safety and the environment, you need to stick in the warmer range."

She emphasizes the potential health impacts, noting that disrupting circadian rhythms can lead to sleep disturbances not just for humans, but animals as well.

Bellman has been actively presenting to civic leagues and organizations in Norfolk as Dominion Energy undertakes a significant lighting update across the city. The company is replacing traditional bulbs with LED lighting, aiming for improved visibility that does not compromise health or environmental safety.

"We're roughly 9,000 lights into a 30,000 light replacement project. We're going to now assess the technology that's available," said Norfolk City Councilman Jeremy McGee.

McGee is optimistic about finding a solution.

"This is an opportunity to create a lighting system that, again, is environmentally friendly, a lighting system that we look at and are proud of, but also one that adapts to the environment," he said.

Bellman acknowledges the long-term effort involved.

"Those lights went in front of my house in November of 2023, so this is a sustained effort that has required persistence."

Dominion Energy acknowledges customer feedback and confirms it will continue to work closely with the city to address these concerns.