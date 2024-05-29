Norfolk leaders seek community's input at open houses

NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and you have a concern you'd like to raise or an idea about the city, there are upcoming opportunities to make your voice heard.

The city's Department of Planning is starting Phase II of the NFK2050 Comprehensive Plan update, which includes hosting open houses.

At the open houses, community members will discuss the city's housing, economic development, parks, resiliency, transportation, placemaking and more. Leaders say the goal of the open houses is to better understand what residents' needs are.

If you're interested in attending, the open house schedule is as follows:



May 29: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads – Sewells Point Golf Course (660 Ruthven Rd.)

May 30: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Crossroads Community Center (8019 Old Ocean View Rd.)

May 31: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at COVA Brewing Co. (9529 Shore Dr.)

June 1: Noon - 3 p.m. at Selden Market (208 E. Main St.)

June 3: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Sherwood Forest Community Center (4537 Little John Dr.)

June 4: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Richard Tucker Memorial Library (2350 Berkley Ave.)

June 5: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Poplar Hall Park Picnic Shelter (Curlew Dr.)

If you can't attend, the city says an online version will be available this summer.

Anyone with questions or comments about NFK2050 is asked to visit this website or email nfk2050@norfolk.gov.