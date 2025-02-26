Norfolk man pleads guilty to shooting a man in Grandy Village

NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of shooting and killing another man has plead guilty to second-degree murder as using a firearm in the commission of murder on Tuesday.

Michael Anthony Lewis Jr., 28, was charged in connection to the shooting death of Bobby Hill, 32, on Jun. 18, 2024.

Court documents say that Hill, who uses a wheelchair, died after being shot in the head by Lewis. This happened in the 3100 Block of Kimball Terrace in the Grandy Village neighborhood.

Watch previous coverage: Man dead following shooting on Kimball Terrace

Man dead following shooting at Kimball Terrace, Norfolk police investigating

Security camera footage and Flock license plate readers lead to Lewis being found and arrested just hours later, according to police. Lewis' motive for killing Hill remains unknown. Court documents say he faces up to 43 years in prison.

Lewis' sentencing hearing is set for May 23. News 3 will provide updates as more information becomes available.