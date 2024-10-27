Norfolk man turns from violent past to find solutions for violence

NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in our community is a crisis according to those working to stop it.

As we've seen several violent incidents in recent weeks in Hampton Roads, News 3 stopped by the My2K Foundation to learn more about some of the work done in Norfolk to address issues before they escalate.

"Before the crime even happens, let's sit down. Bring them in this room," said Calvin Williams, executive director of My2K Foundation.

He sat in a room at the organization's home base. Take a look around, and you'll spot positive words painted on the walls. This is where the group has talked with people in conflict.

"And that's what needs to be done. People need to have conversations," said Williams.

Those conversations — where folks choose words over weapons — happen in the community too.

"Everybody say we need to talk things out. Talk things out to who? Who do you talk things out to? You all have a problem right there in real-time, usually people are not getting involved. They're watching it go down, put their camera out and record it. They let it happen, more or less. My organization, other organizations like it, are there. We're there. We're boots on the ground and we're going to mediate it. Come up with a positive solution," said Williams.

This past spring Williams told News 3 about a program called Safe Passages. It's meant to cut down on violence as kids came home from school.

Williams said the program's helping, but there's always more work to do to prevent violence and any retaliation.

"This is my community. This is my community. How can I expect somebody to do something if I wouldn't do it myself?" said Williams. "Majority of the people don't want the violence there, they just don't know what to do about it. They're looking for help. They're looking for a way out. They're looking for somebody to stop the violence. And then some of the people who commit the violence are looking for somebody to mediate because they don't want to commit the violence but they feel like that's what they have to do."

He believes the key to de-escalation is finding a common ground.

"They seen us out there. They've had conversation with us. They know what we're about. They know we out there and not a threat. They know we don't want to lock people up, we just want the violence to stop."

And the communication's helped by a deep understanding of his own past, spending time in prison for crimes in his teenage years.

"I got robbed and I took it upon myself to take the law in my own hands. By taking the law into my own hands I had to deal with the real law," said Williams. "I found out later, with communication, that I got robbed because somebody was hungry."

And while My2K Foundation's gotten some recognition — receiving the 2024 U.P.L.I.F.T. Award and the Safe Passage of the Year Award for 2024 by the city of Norfolk — Williams hopes the public will get more involved. That's by opening conversations, volunteering or donating to organizations trying to help.

"People are turning their heads. And they more or less want the police to handle it. They want the commonwealth to handle it. And they get mad when the police come to handle it when a lot of times you heard before it happened it was about to happen. Everybody is part of the community. It's not just one area," said Williams. "We don't do this for the accolades, we don't do this for the money, but we do understand if we get more help, more funding we could reach more youth."

He knows the youth and community are important.

"I deeply believe that people are good," said Williams.

With help from first aid and trauma response training, he said the groups intervened in roughly 20 conflicts involving guns or knives this year and helped sort through other conflicts before they escalated. That's not all, they're planning either. To create awareness for violence prevention and mental health support they're hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 30th at Coleman Place Elementary from 6pm to 9pm. It's open to the public and they're accepting donations for that event.

For more information on the My2K Foundation or to volunteer or donate, visit their websiteor contact them by email at inquiries@my2kfoundation.org.