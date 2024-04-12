Watch Now
Norfolk mayor outlines new vision for MacArthur Center

Posted at 2:21 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 14:33:14-04

NORFOLK, Va. — In a sprawling state of the city address Friday, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander laid out his vision for the future of the MacArthur Center complex.

Included in the proposal was a 400-room military-themed hotel that would serve as an anchor for the development.

Alexander also said the complex would include 518,000 square feet of modern, high-rise apartments, a pedestrian promenade, and a new city market with indoor and outdoor space.

The city of Norfolk purchased the property in 2023, though numerous stores have left in recent years, including both anchor stores.

There was little detail provided in the mayor's address about these plans and possible next steps with a developer.

