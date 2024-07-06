Norfolk mom, family disturbed after stray bullet flies through home on July 4

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Britney Hopkins describes her neighborhood on 37th Street, near Killam Avenue, as quiet—a place where she feels safe.

"I love it here," she said.

That was until Thursday night, the Fourth of July.

That night, Hopkins rushed home from work to watch fireworks with her 14-year-old boys.

They started hearing what they thought were fireworks outside.

"My kids went to the window because they want to see, that's what kids do," Hopkins said. "My son stepped away from the window. I got on the bed, and then we heard wood crackling."

She then saw a hole in her wall.

A bullet hole. She traced its path and found it came through one of her bedroom windows.

"My heart was stomping," she told News 3's Jay Greene. "You know, my babies, my son, was just in the window. They're twins."

It's not the first time something like this has happened in Hampton Roads.

In April, 10-year-old Keontre Thornhill died after a bullet flew into his Portsmouth home.

Landyn Davis, 8, was playing video game inside his home in Virginia beach when he was hit by a stray bullet. He finally got to leave his home in May.

Just this week, on July 3, News 3's Leondra Head reported on a Navy Petty Chief Officer whose foot was struck by a stray bullet in his Chesapeake home.

Back in Norfolk, Britney Hopkins is thankful her children weren't hurt, but she's thinking about moving.

"It's heartbreaking, because I moved from one area to get my kids away from that, and we thought we beat it until last night, and it's like nowhere safe," she told Greene.

News 3 reached out to Norfolk police to get more details about the investigation, but we are still waiting on a response.

Here's Britney Hopkins' message to whoever fired the shot.

"You really could have hurt one of my kids," she said. "That's my message to them. You know, do better and get that together. Because you really could have hurt one of my kids."