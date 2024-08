NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police and Fire-Rescue non-emergency number is not working at this time, according to an alert.

The non-emergency number is typically 757-441-5610. Officials have asked anyone with a non-emergency concern for Police or Fire and Rescue to call 757-441-5611 at this time.

Anyone with an emergency is urged to call 911.

