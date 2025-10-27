Norfolk nonprofit provides crucial support as grocery prices rise and SNAP benefits could end

NORFOLK, Va. — A local nonprofit is providing crucial support to Norfolk residents as grocery prices continue to rise and SNAP benefits face changes.

The Village Family Food Pantry sets up every fourth Sunday on Henry Street, distributing food and clothing to community members in need. Located in the middle of a food desert, the pantry serves residents who have limited access to healthy food options nearby.

"I appreciate everything they do," said Raymond Cohagen, who visits the food pantry whenever possible. "Sometimes that line be all the way to the back of the building."

Cohagen is among several SNAP recipients who rely on the pantry's services. With the SNAP program ending on November 1, many will lose the benefit of purchasing groceries at discounted prices.

However, Cohagen expressed more concern for vulnerable community members than for himself.

"It's not just me, I feel more about the senior citizens the elderly that won't be able to eat. Not me I know how to make a way to eat i know how to hustle to support myself," Cohagen said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, adults 60 and older made up nearly 20% of SNAP recipients in fiscal year 2023, while adults 18 to 59 comprised about 42%. Although the full effects of SNAP's end have yet to be felt, the need is already here.

"I say I'm continuing my grandparent's legacy but never thought I would see so many seniors. You have them in their 80's as old as 90 and you're in line trying to get food items," said Natisha Wilson, founder of Village Family Food Pantry.

Wilson noted that the need continues to grow in the area, which lacks nearby healthy food options.

"I mean you have food stores but no healthy choices nearby so we're here to assist those families who come to us in need," Wilson said.

The Village Family Food Pantry operates every fourth Sunday on Henry Street in front of First Calvary Baptist Church on the corner of Henry and Wide Street, providing food and clothing until supplies last.