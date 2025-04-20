Norfolk Police investigate shooting on NSU Campus

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police working to figure out what led up to a shooting that happened on Norfolk State University's campus.

Investigators tell News 3, they got a call to the 2200 block of Presidential Parkway Saturday night around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men shot. One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a second man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com/1126.