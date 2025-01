NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive, Sunday afternoon.

A person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and two persons of interest have been detained, police said.

The call was received around 12:00 p.m.

Police have not yet released additional details but will provide updates as they become available.