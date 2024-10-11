Norfolk police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a missing girl, 12-year-old Tiffany M. Jackson, last seen on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Here's the information Norfolk police shared:

Detectives are asking for help from the public to locate a 12-year-old runaway.

Tiffany M. Jackson was last seen around 6:45 a.m. on October 10, 2024, in the 3700 block of Amherst Street, wearing her school uniform- a light blue shirt and dark blue pants.

She is approximately 5-foot, three inches, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police are concerned for her safety and ask anyone who has seen her or who may know her whereabouts to please call 911.

Detectives believe she may be located in the City of Virginia Beach.