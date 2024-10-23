Norfolk police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia, needs medical assistance

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a missing elderly woman, 77-year-old Phyllis Criss, last seen at 885 Kempsville Road around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Here's the information police shared:

Criss is approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, 120 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, blue and green jacket, light blue shirt, and tan sweatpants with New Balance sneakers.

It is believed that Criss suffers from dementia and is need of medical assistance.

Anyone who has seen her, or who is aware of her current whereabouts is asked to call 911.

