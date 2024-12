NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Police say 73-year-old Doreather White-Wilson was last seen in the 200 block of W 34th Street around 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

Police shared the following description of her: about 5'5" and 103 pounds with short black hair, and brown eyes.

White-Wilson has dementia and needs medical assistance, police say.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to call 911.