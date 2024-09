NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a missing man who they say has a disability and may need medical attention.

Travon Thomas, 26, was last seen wearing blue boxers and glasses, police say.

Norfolk Police Department

Police shared the following description of Thomas: black hair, brown eyes, 5'8" and 120 pounds. He has a tattoo that says "blessed" and "Charlotte," police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-664-7000.