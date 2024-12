NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer was sent to the hospital following an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. at 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. That's the address listed for the Police Operations Center.

The police officer is expected to survive and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The department says they're investigating the incident.