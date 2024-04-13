Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk Public Schools host inclusive event for kids with special needs

school bus
Posted at 2:01 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 14:01:21-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools said it will host Little Feet Meet, an inclusive event for kids with special needs to participate alongside their peers, on Tuesday, April 16.

The event takes place at the Old Dominion Univerity's S.B. Ballard Stadium at 5115 Hampton Boulevard, in Norfolk, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is for elementary students with disabilities and their peers.

battleship wisconsin april 2024.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Nauticus holds celebration ahead of Battleship Wisconsin's 80th anniversary

Anthony Sabella
12:36 PM, Apr 13, 2024

Around 600 students from 15 Norfolk schools are expected to attend.

Organizers said the event promotes inclusion, physical activity, and community connections.

The event is held annually with support from community partners like the Virginia Special Olympics.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway