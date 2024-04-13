Norfolk Public Schools host inclusive event for kids with special needs

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools said it will host Little Feet Meet, an inclusive event for kids with special needs to participate alongside their peers, on Tuesday, April 16.

The event takes place at the Old Dominion Univerity's S.B. Ballard Stadium at 5115 Hampton Boulevard, in Norfolk, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is for elementary students with disabilities and their peers.

Around 600 students from 15 Norfolk schools are expected to attend.

Organizers said the event promotes inclusion, physical activity, and community connections.

The event is held annually with support from community partners like the Virginia Special Olympics.