Norfolk Public Schools offering free meals to all students

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools will provide free meals to all children under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, according to a release.

The school district announced Tuesday that it will once again participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Students will be given a meal for breakfast and lunch free of charge every day. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive the meals.

A letter to households informing them of the program is available on the school district's website. The letter contains further information including a list of participating schools.

