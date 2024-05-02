Norfolk residents push for the re-opening of the Berkley Neighborhood Center

NORFOLK, Va. — Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Berkley Neighborhood Center used to be a hub for the south-side community, whether they wanted to attend a cooking class or a mental health clinic. Nowadays, it would take a master locksmith just to get through the door.

“Right now our baseball field, our infield has grass growing on it, and that’s sacrilegious if you’ve ever played," said Kim Sudderth with the South-side Coalition.

Pastor Calvin Simon came to the center as a kid. His grandmother even fought for the construction of a pool there, a pool which has now been closed, and filled in. He says it breaks his heart that one of his favorite places to go growing up now sits lifeless.

“Our kids have to resort to filling up water bottles and throwing it on each other rather than swimming," he said.

Before COVID, members of the community drafted a conceptual plan with the help of the Norfolk Parks and Recreation Department and architecture firm for a complete renovation. It includes a community garden, a new full-size football field and a fully renovated building. However, those plans were put to the side, and the building closed during the pandemic.

“We ended up going through a few city managers," Sudderth said. "But now that we’re stable and things are safe. Now it’s time to put this back on the table.”

According to a city spokesperson, the estimated cost of repair of the building is between $6.1 to $7.5 million. The most recent building assessment was done last August. Simon says if it doesn't get renovated, everyone, especially the children, suffer.

“They resort to the streets, you know?" Simon told News 3. "They’re gonna do something. So what we hope is we can give them access to computers, and give them access to recreational fun and to learning."

Even though the building is locked up, there is a community center around the corner. But Sudderth thinks it doesn't meet the needs of the community. She thinks the staff are great, but like Simon said earlier, the kids have to fill up water bottles and throw them on each other in the summer because the pool is gone.

“This building represents a real true community center that everyone can come to," Sudderth said. "So we are asking for funding in this years budget to make this dream a reality."

City leaders have until mid-May to make a final decision on what is included in the operating budget. However, regardless of the decision, the folks in the area told News 3 they will never stop fighting to re-open the building.