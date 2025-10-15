Norfolk School Board approves major school closure & consolidation plan

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk School Board voted 6–1 on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, to approve a multi-year closure and consolidation plan that will reshape campuses and programs across the division.

Board member Tanya K. Bhasin cast the lone vote against the plan.

The roadmap, adopted after months of discussion about facilities and enrollment, begins in the 2026–27 school year and extends into the next decade. It includes school closures, program relocations and new construction planning designed to reduce building costs and modernize learning spaces.

What’s changing first (2026–27)

Willoughby Early Childhood Center will close; Pre-K programs move to Oceanair Elementary.

Oceanair Elementary will be repurposed; student reassignments will be set through a division-wide redistricting plan.

Norview Elementary will close, with student reassignments determined in the same redistricting process.

Rosemont Specialty will be repurposed in summer 2027 to house AOIS, Young Scholars and Ghent programs.

2027–28 changes

Tarrallton Elementary, P.B. Young Elementary and Granby Elementary will close, with redistricting to determine new assignments. (The P.B. Young date could shift based on neighborhood demolition timelines.)

Ghent K-8 will move to Rosemont.

Lindenwood Elementary will be repurposed; timing is tied to the Ghent move and whether Lindenwood is designated as a professional development center.

2028–29 planning and program moves

SECEP K-12 will relocate to Chesterfield Elementary, which will then be repurposed; redistricting will finalize student moves.

Design work will begin for a new Jacox Elementary and an additional new elementary school site to be determined (examples include Suburban Park or St. Helena).

Planning will also begin to integrate a comprehensive career and technical education program at Lake Taylor High School.

2029–30 and beyond

Berkley Early Childhood Center will close, with students shifting to St. Helena or another site depending on upgrades and enrollment.

Rebuilds are slated for Jacox Elementary and another TBD elementary school between 2030 and 2033, along with renovations at Lake Taylor High School.

In 2033–34, the Norfolk Technical Center high school program is planned to consolidate at Lake Taylor High School, contingent on funding allocations.

Redistricting and public input

The division will use the 2025–26 school year to craft a division-wide redistricting plan focused on deconcentrating poverty and improving learning environments. According to the timeline, relocation decisions for affected schools will be finalized by February 2026, followed by public hearings and votes no later than March 30, 2026 (and, for later phases, in fall 2026 and fall 2027).

School officials said additional details on boundary changes, student transportation and program placements will be provided as the redistricting plan is developed.