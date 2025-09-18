Norfolk School Board delays vote on school consolidation plan

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk School Board voted in favor of tabling their vote on the school district’s consolidation plan during their meeting Wednesday — the night the vote was initially planned to happen.

School officials plan to vote on the plan at a special call meeting on Monday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m.

The tentative plan discussed by officials includes:

Tarrallton Elementary

Norview Elementary

Granby Elementary

P.B. Young Elementary

Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs Facility, moving the program to Chesterfield Elementary

Norfolk Technical Center, moving the program into Lake Taylor High School, which would be repurposed into a career and technical education center

Madison at Easton, also moving to Lake Taylor High School

Willoughby Early Childhood Center, relocating the program to Oceanair Elementary

Berkley-Campostella Early Childhood Center, relocating the program to St. Helena Elementary

Officials have also discussed repurposing Lindenwood Elementary as a professional development center. Ghent School was not on the closure list, but board members said that may change if the redistricting process prompts it.

The Norfolk School Board aims to begin closing one or two schools per year, starting in 2027 and continuing through 2034.

News 3 will update this article with what members of the public said at the meeting.