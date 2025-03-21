Norfolk School Board unveils multimillion dollar budget and educational plan

NORFOLK — The School Board of the City of Norfolk has approved a proposed $772.9 million spending plan for the 2026 fiscal year- focusing on key priorities like employee compensation, student support, and school safety.

The budget, approved during the Board’s meeting on Wednesday represents a comprehensive plan covering everything from daily school operations to major capital improvements.

Breaking Down the Budget:

The $772.9 million plan is divided into four main funds:



Operating Budget ($450.2 million): This is the largest portion, funding the day-to-day operations of Norfolk Public Schools.

Capital Improvement Projects ($253 million): This covers major renovations and new construction.

School Nutrition: Funds meals and food services for students.

Grants and Other Special Programs: Supports various specialized initiatives.

Key Priorities and Highlights:

Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong’s proposal centers on five core priorities:



Employee Compensation:

A 4.5% salary increase for all full-time, contracted staff.

Teachers will see an increased starting salary, rising from $57,500 to $60,088.

A one-time 2.2% bonus for employees at the top of their salary scales.

No increase in health insurance premiums. Employee Recruitment and Retention: The Salary increases and benefit stability are aimed at this goal.

Right-sizing the School Division: This refers to the efficient allocation of resources.

Safety, Security, and Building Maintenance:

Investments in additional security cameras and security vehicles.

Increased pay for police officers at athletic events.

Heating and cooling system replacements at select schools.

Wall system improvements at select schools. Additional Resources for Students and Schools:

Increased staffing to support English Learners (ELs) and students with disabilities.

Enhanced student attendance support.

A new Equity and Excellence Learning Center (EELC) to be opened at Southside STEM Academy at Campostella. This will be the fifth EELC, joining existing centers that provide vital wraparound services like mental health support and family engagement.

Major Capital Improvements:

The $253 million capital improvement budget includes significant projects:



Replacement of Maury High School.

Heating and air conditioning replacements at various schools.

Improvements to wall systems at identified schools.

Renovation of Camp Young’s swimming pool.

Continued renovations at Booker T. Washington High School.

Purchase of new school buses.

What’s Next?

The School Board’s approved budget proposal will now be submitted to the Norfolk City Council by the statutory deadline of April 1, 2025. The City Council will then adopt a municipal budget in May, which will include the final operating budget for Norfolk Public Schools.

Visit the NPS Budget at a Glance webpage [npsk12.com] to see the full breakdown and key highlights.