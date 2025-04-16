Norfolk State University now home to use-of-force training technology

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is now home to cutting-edge technology designed to enhance training for law enforcement's response to various scenarios. The $60,000 simulator, developed by Colorado-based TI Training, immerses cadets and officers in situations such as burglaries, traffic stops, and mental health calls.

NSU Emergency Manager Michael Wallace highlights the versatility of the portable simulator.

"It can be used anywhere in our community in different settings," he said.

The simulator reacts to the trainee's actions, prompting critical decisions regarding the use of force. Trainees can then review the outcomes via replay.

The technology is distributed across numerous campuses, focusing on HBCUs like Norfolk State to attract more minorities into law enforcement fields.

"This is not about trying to produce a police officer... we're looking [for] leaders. I think HBCUs have a lot to offer," said Dr. Randy Nelson from 21st Century Research & Evaluations, Inc.

Norfolk State University Police Chief Brian Covington added, "We are one of six HBCUs that received this particular technology, and it's going to help our students and our community alike know what we do day in and day out, especially when it comes to use of force and how, in a split second, we may have to respond."

A demonstration was held on Wednesday, with notable attendees including Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins.

"Technology like this has the opportunity to reshape the thought process as it relates to law enforcement," he said.

Community members were given the opportunity to try the simulator and receive feedback based on their responses, fostering deeper understanding of law enforcement dynamics.