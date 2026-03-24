Norfolk superintendent to recommend closing schools ahead of April special election

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Public Schools superintendent will recommend to the school board to close schools ahead of the 2026 Virginia special election, according to NPS.

Superintendent Jeff Rose will recommend that schools be completely closed to students on April 21, not a virtual day, while employees will have a virtual work day, NPS wrote.

"This decision is grounded first and foremost in our responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community," NPS wrote in a statement, adding that they considered the physical safety and emotional environment for students and staff.

The decision comes as many Norfolk public schools serve as polling locations for the special election, where voters will decide on the redistricting referendum that would give Democrats a 10-to-1 advantage in the state's congressional map.

Watch related: Virginia House advances controversial congressional redistricting plan

Virginia House advances controversial congressional redistricting plan

NPS also said that it will allow staff to continue planning and preparation at a "critical point" in the school year.

“I do not take decisions like this lightly,” said Rose. “This determination reflects careful consideration and input from both internal and external perspectives, and our continued commitment to balancing safety, stability, and strong instruction for our students and staff.”

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.