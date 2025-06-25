Norfolk to offer free 2-hour parking in city garages starting July 1

NORFOLK, Va. — The first two hours of parking in Norfolk city garages will be free starting July 1 to encourage supporting local businesses in the downtown area.
After the free period, previous parking rates will apply, though businesses can offer 50% garage parking discounts to patrons staying past two hours.
The following street garages will offer two hours of free parking:
- Bank Street Garage
- Boush Street Garage
- Charlotte Street Garage
- Fountain Park Garage
- Freemason Street Garage
- MacArthur North Garage
- MacArthur South Garage
- Main Street Garage
- Scope Garage
- Town Point Garage
- Waterside Garage
- W. Plume Street Garage
- Union Street Lot
- York Street Garage
To fund the program, short-term meter rates will increase by $2 per hour or 50 cents every 15 minutes in Tier 1 and 2 areas.
The program was initially introduced in Norfolk's proposed 2026 budget as an initiative for one-hour free parking in garages while hiking meter rates an additional $1.20 dollars an hour. The budget was approved with changes to the free parking program in May.