Norfolk to offer free 2-hour parking in city garages starting July 1

NORFOLK, Va. — The first two hours of parking in Norfolk city garages will be free starting July 1 to encourage supporting local businesses in the downtown area.

After the free period, previous parking rates will apply, though businesses can offer 50% garage parking discounts to patrons staying past two hours.

The following street garages will offer two hours of free parking:



Bank Street Garage

Boush Street Garage

Charlotte Street Garage

Fountain Park Garage

Freemason Street Garage

MacArthur North Garage

MacArthur South Garage

Main Street Garage

Scope Garage

Town Point Garage

Waterside Garage

W. Plume Street Garage

Union Street Lot

York Street Garage

To fund the program, short-term meter rates will increase by $2 per hour or 50 cents every 15 minutes in Tier 1 and 2 areas.

The program was initially introduced in Norfolk's proposed 2026 budget as an initiative for one-hour free parking in garages while hiking meter rates an additional $1.20 dollars an hour. The budget was approved with changes to the free parking program in May.