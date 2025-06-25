Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Norfolk to offer free 2-hour parking in city garages starting July 1

NORFOLK, Va. — The first two hours of parking in Norfolk city garages will be free starting July 1 to encourage supporting local businesses in the downtown area.

After the free period, previous parking rates will apply, though businesses can offer 50% garage parking discounts to patrons staying past two hours.

The following street garages will offer two hours of free parking:

  • Bank Street Garage
  • Boush Street Garage
  • Charlotte Street Garage
  • Fountain Park Garage
  • Freemason Street Garage
  • MacArthur North Garage
  • MacArthur South Garage
  • Main Street Garage
  • Scope Garage
  • Town Point Garage
  • Waterside Garage
  • W. Plume Street Garage
  • Union Street Lot
  • York Street Garage

To fund the program, short-term meter rates will increase by $2 per hour or 50 cents every 15 minutes in Tier 1 and 2 areas.

The program was initially introduced in Norfolk's proposed 2026 budget as an initiative for one-hour free parking in garages while hiking meter rates an additional $1.20 dollars an hour. The budget was approved with changes to the free parking program in May.

