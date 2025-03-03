Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

ODUPD: Man with handgun on ODU campus, police seek identification

Not connected to the parking lot shooting last Wednesday
deb2ebd3-c79d-4fd5-af56-79d435960b1e.png
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — A report was made on Sunday about a man with a handgun on Old Dominion University’s campus, according to ODU police.

ODU police received the report at 7:15 p.m. Police say the person in-question was at the Student Recreation and Wellbeing Center. They determined there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

This incident is not connected to the parking lot shooting that took place on Feb. 26, according to ODU police.

deb2ebd3-c79d-4fd5-af56-79d435960b1e.png

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual pictured above should reach out to ODU police at 757-683-4000.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device