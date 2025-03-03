ODUPD: Man with handgun on ODU campus, police seek identification

NORFOLK, Va. — A report was made on Sunday about a man with a handgun on Old Dominion University’s campus, according to ODU police.

ODU police received the report at 7:15 p.m. Police say the person in-question was at the Student Recreation and Wellbeing Center. They determined there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

This incident is not connected to the parking lot shooting that took place on Feb. 26, according to ODU police.

Old Dominion University Police

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual pictured above should reach out to ODU police at 757-683-4000.