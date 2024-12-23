Watch Now
Operation Wish List sets up drive-thru for gift giveaway

3 Things to Do: Sunday, December 22
NORFOLK, Va. — As the holiday season nears, a giveaway is helping survivors and their families put presents under the tree.

Operation Wish List is a local organization that helps children who experienced "life-altering" situations.

This year, they set up a drive-thru to give gifts to families. This giveaway ran throughout the weekend leading up to the holidays.

The gifts were donated by members of the community alongside sponsors such as Toys for Tots, Western Tidewater Regional Jail, and Elf Patrol.

