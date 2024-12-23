Operation Wish List sets up drive-thru for gift giveaway

NORFOLK, Va. — As the holiday season nears, a giveaway is helping survivors and their families put presents under the tree.

Operation Wish List is a local organization that helps children who experienced "life-altering" situations.

This year, they set up a drive-thru to give gifts to families. This giveaway ran throughout the weekend leading up to the holidays.

Watch related coverage: Allen Iverson gives toys away at Boys & Girls Club in Newport News

Allen Iverson gives toys away at Boys & Girls Club in Newport News

The gifts were donated by members of the community alongside sponsors such as Toys for Tots, Western Tidewater Regional Jail, and Elf Patrol.