ORF reports a record number of flyers in July after recent global technical outage

Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport saw a 5.1% increase in July for passengers compared to last year, a record number of flyers for the airport.

Overall, the airport has seen a 9.3% increase of flyers in 2024.

The recent global technical outage that the airport suffered did not appear to negatively impact the number of passengers, as for this July was 490,460 compared to 466,533 in July 2023, ORF shared in a report.

This new data bests the airport’s previous record in May of this year by 10% with the number of flyers only reaching 444,083.

While the number of passengers increased at ORF, some airlines showed a decrease.

Allegiant, American, and Delta Airlines had small decreases in their number of flyers compared to last year, ORF mentioned.

On the other hand, Spirit Airlines had a near 30% growth in its passengers.

