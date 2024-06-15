ORF reports third-busiest month in airport's history

NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for Norfolk International Airport (ORF) said it saw a 9.3% increase in passengers in May.

ORF saw 444,083 passengers compared to 406,142 in May 2023.

ORF said that May 2024 was the third busiest month in the airport's history.

Passenger counts also increased over the first five months of 2024 by 9.9% compared to the same period the previous year.

ORF attributed the increase to service additions including nonstop flights to San Diego by Breeze Airways and new Atlanta flights operated by Frontier Airways.

ORF also said that 4,330,258 million pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport during May, which it said was a 13.8% decrease compared to the previous year.