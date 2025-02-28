Owner of Ghent's Crudo Nudo plans to rebuild after recent fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire that severely damaged Crudo Nudo, a tapas restaurant in Norfolk’s Ghent business district, earlier this month has prompted some community support.

The blaze occurred on February 5, causing significant damage and forcing the restaurant to close its doors. No one was hurt.

Some businesses in the same complex also had to close their doors for some time.

Owner Eric Nelson, who has operated Crudo Nudo for seven years, described the aftermath of the fire said, “It was meant to be a neighborhood spot, just a community-driven restaurant.”

Though the front of the restaurant appears unscathed from a distance, a closer look reveals its true condition: charred furniture, broken glass, and residual smoke scents permeating the air.

Nelson showed News 3's Jay Greene the destruction, saying, “Seven years of my life, you know, it was gone, more or less.”

Nelson detailed the fire’s origins.

“So the fire started in the kitchen, non-kitchen equipment related—something [fire investigators] assume in the ceiling. But no one's really told us. They just say that’s where they believe the origin was, and it basically spread throughout the backside of the kitchen and then started to jump over in through the ceiling, and it shared a wall with next door," Nelson said.

He added that fortunately, no one was present at the restaurant for lunch when the fire broke out.

As Nelson navigates the complex insurance process, the community has rallied around him. Businesses in the Norfolk area are stepping up to offer support.

Sasha Rigney, of nearby ILO, shared that the community has reached out to Crudo Nudo employees to help them find temporary jobs during its rebuilding phase.

Additionally, ILO is holding fundraisers this week, with proceeds designated for Crudo Nudo.

“We have to keep looking out for each other,” Rigney emphasized.

Despite the challenges, Nelson remains determined to rebuild his restaurant.

“We'll be back. We're coming back. It's going to be a while, but, you know, hopefully we'll come back fresh and new and have something exciting for everybody to experience again,” he said. “We're Norfolk people; this is what we like. This feels more like home to us. And we want to be back here.”

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help the business.