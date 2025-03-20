Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Partial power outage at Naval Station Norfolk

Parts of base at Naval Station Norfolk are without power
Naval Station Norfolk Gate 5
Todd Corillo / WTKR
Naval Station Norfolk Gate 5
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — A portion of Naval Station Norfolk lost power Wednesday night. The Base announced on Facebookthat the issue is being addressed and estimated that repairs will restore power within 6-8 hours.

Due to the outage, the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Commissary are closed and are expected to reopen Thursday, March 20. All Morale, Welfare, and Recreation facilities are also currently closed and will reopen Thursday.

Naval Station Norfolk advises those affected to call (757) 444-3333 to report any emergencies.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device