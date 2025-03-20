Partial power outage at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A portion of Naval Station Norfolk lost power Wednesday night. The Base announced on Facebookthat the issue is being addressed and estimated that repairs will restore power within 6-8 hours.

Due to the outage, the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Commissary are closed and are expected to reopen Thursday, March 20. All Morale, Welfare, and Recreation facilities are also currently closed and will reopen Thursday.

Naval Station Norfolk advises those affected to call (757) 444-3333 to report any emergencies.