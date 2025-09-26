Pedestrian dies after crash on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman died after being hit by a car on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard on Thursday, Norfolk police said Friday.

Around 11:00 a.m., a crash involving a pedestrian was reported to have happened in the 5900 Block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. 79-year-old Josephine McClese was found with serious injuries at the scene, according to police — she later died at the hospital.

Based on initial gatherings, police say McClese was hit by a car when she was crossing E. Virginia Beach Boulevard near Glenrock Road. Alcohol did not contribute to the cause of this crash, police added.