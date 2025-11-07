Preparations to begin for new Maury High School construction site

NORFOLK, Va. — Beginning Saturday, crews will work on fencing off the site for the new Maury High School, according to Norfolk Public Schools.
This pre-construction preparation will kick off phase 1 of the new Maury High School construction.
The following streets will be encompassed by the new construction zone fence:
- Washington Park
- De Bree Avenue
- Llewellyn Avenue
- 19th Street
- 20th Street
- Shirley Avenue
The new school is planned to be around 315,000 square feet in size. The four-story building is planned to be constructed in an L-shape on 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue.
New Maury High School construction phases, according to Norfolk Public Schools' website:
- Phase 1 — "Work expected to begin late Fall 2025 through Summer 2026 and will include setting up a construction fence around the entire project site. Also, it will include construction of new athletic fields and stormwater management facilities."
- Phase 2 — "Work is expected to begin Summer 2026 through Summer 2028 and will include construction of new Maury High School."
- Phase 3 — "Work is expected to begin Summer 2028 through Winter 2029 and will include very selective demolition of non-historic Maury High School and a new multi-purpose athletic field."