Preparations to begin for new Maury High School construction site

NORFOLK, Va. — Beginning Saturday, crews will work on fencing off the site for the new Maury High School, according to Norfolk Public Schools.

This pre-construction preparation will kick off phase 1 of the new Maury High School construction.

The following streets will be encompassed by the new construction zone fence:



Washington Park

De Bree Avenue

Llewellyn Avenue

19th Street

20th Street

Shirley Avenue

City of Norfolk

The new school is planned to be around 315,000 square feet in size. The four-story building is planned to be constructed in an L-shape on 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue.

New Maury High School construction phases, according to Norfolk Public Schools' website:

