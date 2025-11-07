Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Preparations to begin for new Maury High School construction site

NORFOLK, Va. — Beginning Saturday, crews will work on fencing off the site for the new Maury High School, according to Norfolk Public Schools.

This pre-construction preparation will kick off phase 1 of the new Maury High School construction.

The following streets will be encompassed by the new construction zone fence:

  • Washington Park
  • De Bree Avenue
  • Llewellyn Avenue
  • 19th Street
  • 20th Street
  • Shirley Avenue
The new school is planned to be around 315,000 square feet in size. The four-story building is planned to be constructed in an L-shape on 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue.

New Maury High School construction phases, according to Norfolk Public Schools' website:

  • Phase 1 — "Work expected to begin late Fall 2025 through Summer 2026 and will include setting up a construction fence around the entire project site. Also, it will include construction of new athletic fields and stormwater management facilities."
  • Phase 2 — "Work is expected to begin Summer 2026 through Summer 2028 and will include construction of new Maury High School."
  • Phase 3 — "Work is expected to begin Summer 2028 through Winter 2029 and will include very selective demolition of non-historic Maury High School and a new multi-purpose athletic field."

