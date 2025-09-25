Pedestrian injured after 'traffic accident' near Janaf Shopping Center: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a traffic accident near the Janaf Shopping Center, according to Norfolk police.

Around 11 a.m., police responded to the incident in the 5900 Block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. The pedestrian's injuries were considered life-threatening, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk Police are currently investigating a traffic accident involving a pedestrian in the 5900 block of E Virginia Beach Blvd. The pedestrian has life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene. Call came in around 11:00 am. Expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/s8OtOGfBtG — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 25, 2025

Norfolk police also said the driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.