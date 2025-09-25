Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian injured after 'traffic accident' near Janaf Shopping Center: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a traffic accident near the Janaf Shopping Center, according to Norfolk police.

Around 11 a.m., police responded to the incident in the 5900 Block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. The pedestrian's injuries were considered life-threatening, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police also said the driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.

