Norfolk's temporary casino to open Friday as sneak peek of future casino resort

NORFOLK, Va. — The first casino in Norfolk is set to open its doors to the public on Friday, offering visitors a preview of the full casino and resort planned to be complete in 2027. While Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe continue to build their $750 million casino resort in Norfolk, The Interim Gaming Hall is a temporary site for gambling.

The temporary casino sits on Park Avenue just off Highway 264, next to Harbor Park. From the outside, it appears as a large white tent, but inside, guests will find slot machines, the Ghost Kitchen food truck, Virginia's first ever ready-to-drink alcohol vending machine, and more.

"It's a small footprint. Because right behind us, is the full integrated resort that we're gonna be opening up in 2027. It's taken some time, but here we are today and we're very proud of what we've been able to produce in such a short period of time," Ron Bailey said.

Bailey serves as vice president and general manager of Norfolk Casino.

The casino team is working on final tests and preparations for the Interim Gaming Hall, though Bailey expressed confidence they'll be ready for Friday's opening.

"We're gonna be opening up on Friday. We don't have an exact time yet. We're working with the lottery. We're still doing some tests and things of that nature, but we're very confident we'll be ready to open the doors," Bailey said.

Norfolk neighbor Lew Georges has been watching the construction progress during his regular walks through the area.

"I've been watching it being built. I walk by here three or four times a week. They did a great job building it. It's really amazing the way it's built, and that it is temporary," Georges said.

Georges believes the casino will bring economic benefits to the area.

"I think it's gonna create a lot of jobs. And I think it's gonna create some tourism. And I think the fact that it's next to the baseball park is pretty interesting too," Georges said.

Construction on the permanent casino resort will become more visible soon. Bailey said neighbors can expect to see vertical construction beginning in late December or early January.

"In late December, early January, you're gonna start to see, right behind this casino, you're gonna start to see the main, permanent project go, what we call, vertical," Bailey said.

All profits from the trial day and the first day of operation will be donated to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore.

