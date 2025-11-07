Virginia Zoo offering free admission to federal workers during gov't shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo is offering free admission to all government workers beginning Saturday until further notice, the Zoo said. With Saturday's near-perfect weather, it a great opportunity to enjoy exploring the park's animal exhibits.

Federal employees can receive complimentary entry by simply showing their federal ID at the entrance. Family members and friends accompanying government workers can also take advantage of the promotion with 50% off general admission rates.

The special offer provides an excellent chance to spend time outdoors and visit the zoo's various animal attractions during favorable weather conditions.

From the Zoo:

To receive free admission to the Zoo, federal employees will be asked to present a valid federal ID at the gate. Friends and family members of federal employees are welcome to purchase tickets at 50% off general admission rates, $10 for adults (ages 12+), $9 for seniors (ages 62+), and $8.50 for children ages 2-11. Children under 2 receive free general admission. Visit virginiazoo.org.

for more information.

