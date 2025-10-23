Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man fleeing ICE detainment dies after being hit by car on I-264: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — A man, who was fleeing detainment by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), died after being hit by a car on I-264 on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 11:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car on I-264 eastbound near the Military Highway interchange. A man — who was hit by a 2002 Ford pickup truck — was found dead at the scene, according to VSP.

Prior to his death, VSP says the man got into a car chase with ICE officers. In an attempt to escape possible detainment, the man exited his vehicle and tried to cross I-264. VSP noted that they were not involved in the car chase.

VSP says this incident is still under investigation.

