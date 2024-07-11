Watch Now
Pig rescued from Norfolk house fire

Posted at 1:25 PM, Jul 11, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews said they rescued a pig from a house fire in Norfolk Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a residential fire at around 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Ocean View Ave., they said.

Upon arrival, crews said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house's first and second floors.

They said the extreme heat was melting the siding of an adjacent structure.

Additional crews were called to attack the fire. Two firefighters were reportedly treated for heat-related injuries at the scene.

The rescued pig was taken by animal control and was reportedly okay.

One occupant was displaced by the fire.

