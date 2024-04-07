Watch Now
Police investigate fatal crash on N Military Highway

Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 07:58:51-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk said they were investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Officers said they responded to the 6400 block of N Military Highway at around 2:30 p.m., for the report of a car that hit a tree.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

James D. Askew, 59, of Norfolk, who was a passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of the crash.

