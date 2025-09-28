Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating 'bomb threat' at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a bomb threat at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD).

Officers say they received the call around 3:50 p.m. Sunday at the hospital, located at 601 Children’s Lane.

Authorities have not released any additional details, including whether the hospital was evacuated or if the threat has been deemed credible.

Police say updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

