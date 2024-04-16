Watch Now
Police: Trans resource center vandalized in Norfolk

Posted at 10:24 AM, Apr 16, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are offering a cash reward for any information on the person or persons who vandalized a transgender resource center on Monday.

Officers said they responded to a report of vandalism at 2418 Granby Street at around 4:30 p.m., April 15.

Police said they received a report that the windows of the business had been spray painted on.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

