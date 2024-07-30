Port of Virginia reports second-best fiscal year performance

NORFOLK, Va. — The Port of Virginia closed out its 2024 fiscal year with the second-best performance in the port's history, according to a port spokesperson.

In 2024 the port processed around 3.5 million 20-foot equivalent units (the standard measure for a shipping container) which constitutes a 2 percent increase over the previous year, the spokesperson said.

The port also boasted progress on its $1.4 billion infrastructure program which the spokesperson said is creating a modern, efficient, and sustainable port.

“The work the port team did during fiscal year 2024 is critical to the progress we are making on the projects that are part of our [$1.4 billion] Gateway Investment Program,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen Edwards

In September 2023, work began on the $650 million modernization of the North Berth at Norfolk International Terminals.

In October 2023 the port received its first shipment of components for a planned offshore wind energy logistics hub.

In January 2024 all Port of Virginia terminals began using electricity from clean resources.

In February 2024 the port debuted a new two-way shipping channel.

In April 2024, the port expanded its daily rail service between the port's primary container terminals and Memphis.

“We are doing exactly what we set out to do, which is deliver world-class, twenty-first century service to our users, enhance efficiency and capabilities, expand infrastructure, become a more sustainable operation and make inroads into new markets," Edwards said.